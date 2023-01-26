EV battery innovations get £27m backing

Innovative projects around electric vehicle (EV) batteries are set to receive a share of £27.6 million.

The 17 projects involve different manufacturing techniques, changes to performance, efficiency, sustainability and scalability.

The funding is being delivered by Innovate UK, as part of the Faraday Battery Challenge.

One of the projects is exploring a different material to build the batteries – lithium sulphur – which would be used to power larger vehicles that need more power in lightweight batteries.

Innovate UK has stated that by 2030, EVs could see 11 million tonnes of battery waste created each year – enough to fill Wembley stadium 20 times annually.

Ideas around recycling the batteries and building them with end-of-cycle in mind are therefore being considered a top priority by the government.

Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani said: “Efficient and reliable batteries are the key to powering new, green industries that will create jobs and enable our UK-made transition to net zero – from our world-leading renewables industry to our growing electric vehicle sector.”

Challenge Director for the Faraday Battery Challenge, Tony Harper, added: “These winning projects have all shown how their ideas can potentially accelerate the development of technologies or business practices in the UK. I look forward to seeing how their innovations help to significantly advance the performance characteristics of batteries for electric vehicles.”