Opposition for new Hampshire biogas plant grows

Presenter Chris Tarrant has joined local opposition to the development of a new biogas plant in Hampshire’s Test Valley.

Mr Tarrant said he was “horrified” by the plans to build a new project the size of 13 football pitches.

The plans have been submitted by the British energy company Acorn Bioenergy, which estimates that 91,000 tonnes of waste, including farmyard manure, will be processed at the site every year.

Acorn creates and procures biogas from anaerobic digestion facilities in the UK and upgrades it into biomethane.

The company says the biomethane it produces is then used as “eco-friendly” fuel for Heavy Goods Vehicles or injected into the grid.

The former host of “Who wants to be a millionaire?” said: “I am horrified that there is yet another attempt by a big thoughtless company to pollute the Test Valley.

“Wherwell is at the epicentre of one of Britain’s best-loved areas of natural beauty and the very thought of a biogas plant anywhere near this lovely village is appalling. We must resist it.”

Locals fear the processing of waste will leave a “revolting smell”.

In a statement, the company said: “Acorn Bioenergy is committed to decarbonisation by unlocking the full potential of biomethane production in the UK. Acorn Bioenergy will not pollute Test Valley but will provide a renewable form of green energy for heating thousands of homes.

“As a company, Acorn Bioenergy will generate enough clean energy to heat over 100,000 homes and avoid the emissions of over 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

“Acorn will also capture a resource in short supply, green carbon dioxide, to be used in sustainable industries. Acorn will also provide economic benefits to local farmers by buying their break crops and agricultural wastes whilst providing high-quality organic fertiliser to enhance their crop yields. Furthermore, the plant will provide local employment opportunities.

“With its team of highly experienced professionals from the energy, engineering and agricultural sectors, Acorn takes full responsibility for the entire scope of each project from development through to construction and operations. The anaerobic digestion process is, by its nature, a contained process designed to produce biomethane, an odourless gas.

“Additionally, manures will be stored in odour-controlled buildings, not in the open air. As a result, the plant will not emit odour and Acorn’s odour reports evidence this. Access to the main site will be via the A303 so we do not expect the residents of Picket Twenty and more widely, Andover to be significantly impacted by increased traffic.

“Acorn held a public exhibition at Goodworth Clatford Village Club in October. They were happy to say that the proposals were well received by the majority of those who attended, with the theme ‘supportive’ being the most common for the project.”

A spokesperson for the Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association told ELN: “Anaerobic digestion (AD) generates a domestic green gas for electricity, heat and transport and produces a biofertiliser which helps restore soil health – which in turn improves food production.

“The energy delivered through AD currently represents 42% of that generated by the nuclear industry. It, therefore, plays a crucial part in ensuring the UK’s energy and food security of supply and in meeting its climate change objectives.

“Additionally, AD acts as a waste management technology for organic wastes (manure/slurries/food waste/sewage etc.) which MUST be treated as they would otherwise cause environmental and human health problems It’s also important to note that the organic waste is local and in the case of manure, would have originally been spread to land locally – creating odour nuisance. With AD, it is instead being processed to produce a biofertiliser which will nourish the soil and improve yields.

“As the trade association for the AD sector, ADBA runs a certification scheme – ADCS – which assesses the all-round safety, environmental and operational performance of plants.

“Acorn Bioenergy has made it clear they wish to have the site accredited under the ADCS and we are therefore confident that the company will operate the plant to the highest standards – thus ensuring the community and the environment are protected and that residents can reap the benefits of green energy and biofertilisers being produced locally.”

ELN has contacted Test Valley County Council for comment.