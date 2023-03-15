EU Parliament adopts measures to reduce building emissions and increase renovation rate

The European Parliament has passed a set of proposed measures aimed at raising the rate of building renovation and decreasing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in buildings.

The proposed revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) aims to achieve significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in the EU building sector by 2030, with a view to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

It also seeks to significantly increase the number of energy-inefficient buildings undergoing renovation and improve the sharing of information on energy performance.

Experts have expressed concern about the EPBD.

Among the critics are environmental organisations – they warn that Europe’s energy security is at risk by not offering various feasible options for affordable energy.

Davide Sabbadin, Deputy Policy Manager for Climate at The European Environmental Bureau, said: “The EPBD presents an opportunity to improve energy security, speed up the green transition, and ensure cheaper energy for families who are already struggling to pay their bills.

“The greenlighting of boilers is scandalous; it would lock us in with expensive fossil fuel gas in our homes – much of which comes from Russia. And with hydrogen shaping up to be inefficient and expensive, the dream of these boilers being green in future just isn’t realistic.

“It’s not fair to the European people to go on this way; we need the EU to support a swift transition to alternatives like electric heat pumps in combination with energy renovations.”

The rapporteur for the EPBD, Ciaran Cuffe said: “Increasing energy prices have put a focus on energy efficiency and energy saving measures. Improving the performance of buildings in Europe will reduce our bills and our dependence on imported energy.”