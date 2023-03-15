Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

EU Parliament adopts measures to reduce building emissions and increase renovation rate

Experts have raised concerns over the feasibility and risks of using green hydrogen for heating

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 15 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The European Parliament has passed a set of proposed measures aimed at raising the rate of building renovation and decreasing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in buildings.

The proposed revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) aims to achieve significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in the EU building sector by 2030, with a view to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

It also seeks to significantly increase the number of energy-inefficient buildings undergoing renovation and improve the sharing of information on energy performance.

Experts have expressed concern about the EPBD.

Among the critics are environmental organisations – they warn that Europe’s energy security is at risk by not offering various feasible options for affordable energy.

Davide Sabbadin, Deputy Policy Manager for Climate at The European Environmental Bureau, said: “The EPBD presents an opportunity to improve energy security, speed up the green transition, and ensure cheaper energy for families who are already struggling to pay their bills.

“The greenlighting of boilers is scandalous; it would lock us in with expensive fossil fuel gas in our homes – much of which comes from Russia. And with hydrogen shaping up to be inefficient and expensive, the dream of these boilers being green in future just isn’t realistic.

“It’s not fair to the European people to go on this way; we need the EU to support a swift transition to alternatives like electric heat pumps in combination with energy renovations.”

The rapporteur for the EPBD, Ciaran Cuffe said: “Increasing energy prices have put a focus on energy efficiency and energy saving measures. Improving the performance of buildings in Europe will reduce our bills and our dependence on imported energy.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast