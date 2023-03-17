New website offers vital support to vulnerable customers across Britain

A new website has been launched with the support of energy network operators across Britain, making it easier and faster for energy customers to sign up to the Priority Services Register (PSR).

The PSR offers extra support to those with additional needs in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Eligible customers can simply enter their postcode on the website to be directed to their relevant energy operator’s PSR page, while the website also serves as a single reference point for NHS, local authorities, charities, and other partners to direct their service users towards.

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy for Citizens Advice, said: “Not being on the PSR could mean people in vulnerable circumstances missing out on vital support they’re entitled to.

“We look forward to seeing how this new website can help consumers get the support offered by energy companies. “Even if someone is not eligible, there may be other support available.”