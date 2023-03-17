Blades of glory: Viking Wind Farm receives first turbine components

The Viking wind farm in Shetland received its first three wind turbine blades today, transported from Lerwick Port.

The wind project will consist of 103 wind turbines set around the central Mainland of Shetland.

Vestas, the supplier of the wind turbines, is responsible for managing the safe transportation of components from factories to Lerwick and from there to the Viking site.

The erection of the first turbine sections at the Viking Wind Farm site has begun and the wind turbine component convoys are scheduled to conclude by July at the latest, the company said.

Aaron Priest, Stakeholder Manager for the Viking Wind Farm at SSE Renewables, hailed the delivery of the first turbine blades as a significant moment in the project’s construction and thanked everyone involved in the delivery process for their excellent coordination.