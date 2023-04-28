Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Going green, or going nowhere: UK energy industry warns government

The government’s failure to acknowledge and respond to challenges faced by the low carbon industry puts decarbonisation targets at risk, says Energy UK

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 28 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The energy industry has sounded a warning bell, urging the government to accelerate the pace of its net zero targets.

Regen’s Chief Executive Officer Merlin Hyman, responded to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee’s report on the decarbonisation of the power sector, warning that policy uncertainty and the lack of a clear delivery plan could put the 2035 net zero power target at risk.

The report recommends that the government take action to address long grid connection delays, ensure that the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction reflects pressures faced by the renewable industry, and put net zero at the heart of Ofgem’s statutory remit.

Regen has urged the government to act on the committee’s recommendations.

The government’s decarbonisation targets are at risk if it fails to respond to challenges faced by low-carbon developers, according to Energy UK’s Deputy Director of Advocacy Adam Berman.

He said that the rising costs faced by renewable energy projects have not been considered in the upcoming CfD auction, which could hinder the delivery of clean domestic power.

Berman also expressed concern about a windfall tax that favours oil and gas companies over renewables developers, which could lead to investment going elsewhere.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast