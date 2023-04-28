South West Water fined £2.1m for pollution offences

South West Water has been handed a record fine of more than £2 million for environmental offences spanning a period of four years across Devon and Cornwall.

The water company was found guilty of six illegal water discharge activities and seven environmental permit condition contraventions at sites including Lostwithiel, Kilmington, Crediton, Torpoint sewage treatment works and the Watergate Bay sewage pumping station.

The fine is the largest ever imposed for environmental offences in the region.

District Judge Matson, delivering the sentence, warned that “incidents of pollution will no longer be tolerated by these courts”.

The water company was also ordered to pay £280,000 in costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

The Environment Agency (EA) revealed that there were multiple deficiencies in South West Water’s management systems that contributed to each of the offences.

The company pleaded guilty to the charges earlier in court.

Inaccurate and inadequate operational procedures led to harmful chemicals escaping from South West Water sites on more than one occasion, causing significant environmental damage.

The fine reflects the severity of the pollution that occurred across Devon and Cornwall, causing damage to both wildlife and protected sites, said Water Minister Rebecca Pow.

The EA said the fine would be paid from the company’s operating profits, rather than being passed on to customers, and will be re-invested into a new Water Restoration Fund, which aims to improve natural environment and water quality.

ELN has approached South West Water for comment.