Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Port of Aberdeen sets sail to become UK’s first net zero port

The Port of Aberdeen has revealed its intentions to invest £55 million in decarbonisation technologies over the next ten years,

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 28 April 2023
Image: Port of Aberdeen

The Port of Aberdeen has set its sights on becoming the UK’s first net zero port by 2040, with a £55 million investment in green technologies over the next decade.

The ambitious target forms the core of the port’s net zero strategy, which aims to reduce emissions from vessels visiting the port (Scope 3), as well as the port’s own operations (Scope 1 and 2).

The port will measure its progress against a 2019 baseline, with 55,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emitted across Scopes 1, 2, and 3.

The majority of these emissions, 97%, were attributed to 9,500 vessel arrivals recorded as Scope 3.

The port has already taken steps to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, including the roll-out of electric vehicles and LED lighting on the quaysides.

The introduction of shore power at scale and facilitating low carbon alternative fuels for client vessels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions in the years to come.

Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive of the Port of Aberdeen, said that the investment in net zero technologies is essential to deliver significant benefits for the environment, local communities, and the wider maritime sector.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan congratulated the Port of Aberdeen on its net zero strategy, saying that the Scottish government is committed to the decarbonisation of the transport sector in a sustainable way, and the maritime sector has a vital role to play.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast