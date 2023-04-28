Port of Aberdeen sets sail to become UK’s first net zero port

The Port of Aberdeen has set its sights on becoming the UK’s first net zero port by 2040, with a £55 million investment in green technologies over the next decade.

The ambitious target forms the core of the port’s net zero strategy, which aims to reduce emissions from vessels visiting the port (Scope 3), as well as the port’s own operations (Scope 1 and 2).

The port will measure its progress against a 2019 baseline, with 55,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emitted across Scopes 1, 2, and 3.

The majority of these emissions, 97%, were attributed to 9,500 vessel arrivals recorded as Scope 3.

The port has already taken steps to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, including the roll-out of electric vehicles and LED lighting on the quaysides.

The introduction of shore power at scale and facilitating low carbon alternative fuels for client vessels are expected to generate significant reductions in emissions in the years to come.

Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive of the Port of Aberdeen, said that the investment in net zero technologies is essential to deliver significant benefits for the environment, local communities, and the wider maritime sector.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan congratulated the Port of Aberdeen on its net zero strategy, saying that the Scottish government is committed to the decarbonisation of the transport sector in a sustainable way, and the maritime sector has a vital role to play.