‘Running basic appliances cost 58% more in 18 months’

UK households are facing a 58% increase in the annual cost of running basic appliances such as fridge freezers and TVs, according to a study by consumer group Which?.

The research, based on electricity tariffs between October 2021 and April 2023, revealed that the cost had risen from £283 to £447, hitting households already struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The average annual cost of powering an integrated fridge freezer more than doubled from £62.19 to £139.90, while the cost of using a heat pump tumble dryer jumped from £43.95 to £69.49.