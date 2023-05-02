Finance & Markets, Top Stories

‘Running basic appliances cost 58% more in 18 months’

The average cost to run an integrated fridge freezer has more than doubled, according to research by consumer group

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 2 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

UK households are facing a 58% increase in the annual cost of running basic appliances such as fridge freezers and TVs, according to a study by consumer group Which?.

The research, based on electricity tariffs between October 2021 and April 2023, revealed that the cost had risen from £283 to £447, hitting households already struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The average annual cost of powering an integrated fridge freezer more than doubled from £62.19 to £139.90, while the cost of using a heat pump tumble dryer jumped from £43.95 to £69.49.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast