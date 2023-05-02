Finance & Markets

Ukraine’s electricity exports skyrocket after six-month break

In April 2023, Ukraine exported almost 90,000MWh of electricity, according to the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 2 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Ukraine exported almost 90,000MWh of electricity last month.

That’s according to the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), which suggests the country has made a remarkable comeback as it resumed exporting electricity in April this year.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was hit hard in October last year when Russia launched a massive missile attack.

In order to stabilise its own energy system, Ukraine was forced to halt electricity exports to EU countries.

According to the report, most of the electricity was exported to Moldova, with around 40,000MWh sent to the country.

Poland received nearly 30,400MWh and Slovakia received 19,200MWh.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast