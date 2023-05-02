Ukraine’s electricity exports skyrocket after six-month break

Ukraine exported almost 90,000MWh of electricity last month.

That’s according to the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), which suggests the country has made a remarkable comeback as it resumed exporting electricity in April this year.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was hit hard in October last year when Russia launched a massive missile attack.

In order to stabilise its own energy system, Ukraine was forced to halt electricity exports to EU countries.

According to the report, most of the electricity was exported to Moldova, with around 40,000MWh sent to the country.

Poland received nearly 30,400MWh and Slovakia received 19,200MWh.