West Midlands households losing out on £8m in unclaimed energy bill support

Nearly 125,000 vouchers have yet to be redeemed by households with prepayment meters

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 2 May 2023
More than £8 million of energy bill support from the UK Government has yet to be claimed by households in the West Midlands.

The region’s council areas with the highest number of unclaimed vouchers include Birmingham, Sandwell and Wolverhampton.

The vouchers were issued to residents with prepayment meters and must be claimed by 30th June.

The Energy Bill Support Scheme initially applied a £400 discount to bills over a six-month period, with payments of £66 in October and November 2022, and then £67 every month between December 2022 and March this year.

Matthew Eccles, Affordable Warmth Delivery Manager for the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “It is important that everyone receives all the help they are entitled to with their energy bills.

“People on prepayment meters tend to be those in the greatest need but the hardest to reach so we would encourage anyone who thinks a neighbour, family member, or friend has not yet claimed this support to ensure they do so before the end of May deadline.”

