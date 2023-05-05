Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK’s environmental tax revenue blossoms to new heights!

In 2022, energy tax revenue maintained its position as the primary contributor to environmental tax revenue in the UK, accounting for 74.7% of the total, according to a report

Friday 5 May 2023
Environmental taxes have reached a record high in the UK, raising £47.4 billion in 2022, a 6.9% increase from £44.3 billion in 2021.

That’s according to the latest report by the Office for National Statistics which suggests environmental taxes contributed 5.3% to all UK tax and social contribution revenue in 2022, a decrease from 5.6% in 2021, which is the lowest share since 1997.

Additionally, the average environmental taxes paid by UK households decreased to £575 per household in 2020.

Energy tax revenue remained the highest contributor to environmental tax revenue in the UK, comprising 74.7% of the total revenue in 2022.

The transport sector accounted for 22.3%, while pollution and resource taxes made up 3.0% of total environmental tax revenue.

In 2020, the electricity and gas sector surpassed the transportation and storage sector to become the largest contributor to environmental tax revenue in the UK.

