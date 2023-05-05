SSE Renewables charges ahead with solar and battery merger

SSE’s Solar and Battery division is set to join SSE Renewables in a move that is expected to see the delivery of its nearly 2GW project pipeline in the UK and Ireland progress, while also expanding into Europe to pursue new development opportunities.

The merger is also expected to support SSE Renewables’ strategy to lead the net zero transition.

Finlay McCutcheon, Director of Onshore Renewables (Europe) SSE Renewables, expressed delight at the merger.

He said, “Both solar and battery technology complement our offerings in onshore wind and hydro and bring us greater portfolio diversity.

“Solar is now a cost-effective low carbon technology with huge potential in its markets both domestically and internationally, and battery storage is a key part of the net zero jigsaw, thanks to its ability to store and discharge energy when most needed by the grid.”