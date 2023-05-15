‘Number seeking help with energy bills jumps by 112%’

The number of people in the UK reaching out for help with paying their energy bills has risen by 112% in the last three years.

That’s according to Citizens Advice, which revealed 32,400 people sought aid with their debts during the first four months of this year – up from 15,200 for the same period in 2020.

More than half of people seeking support from the charity have been facing a bills deficit, meaning their monthly salary isn’t enough to cover their basic bills.

The report explained that the cost-of-living payments had provided some respite for much of the piling debts of the British public but these are now starting to increase again.

In addition to this, the number of people that are unable to top up their prepayment meter has risen from 1,500 in 2020 to 15,000 today.

Citizens Advice stated its services were needed by a record 9,600 people each day during the last four months – demonstrating how households are struggling with energy bills.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is far from over. The fact we’ve experienced our bleakest ever start of the year shows the government cannot afford to turn their gaze away from the issues people are facing.

“Millions of people are doing everything they can but it’s still not enough. Too many people are living on empty, simply unable to pay their bills and put food on the table. And while staff and volunteers in local offices work tirelessly every day to help people, there’s only so much we can do.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been contacted for a response.