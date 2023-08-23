E.ON issues €1.5bn green bonds for 2024 pre-financing

E.ON has issued €1.5 billion (£1.2bn) in green bonds, aimed at pre-financing projects for 2024 that focus on the energy transition.

The issuance comprises two tranches of €750 million (£638m) each, with one maturing in March 2029 and the other in August 2033.

The total order book reached €4.3 billion (£3.6bn), E.ON has said.

Bank of America Securities, Deutsche Bank, Natwest Markets and Unicredit acted as active bookrunners for the issuance.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Marc Spieker, has noted the substantial investor demand, reflecting confidence in E.ON’s strategic direction.

Mr Spieker said: “We want to invest a total of €33 billion (£28.1bn) in the energy transition by 2027. Green bonds are an important financing instrument to do this, and we will continue to use them for our financing in the future.”