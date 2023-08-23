Finance & Markets

Drax partners with Port of Tyne for biomass imports

In a new four-year agreement, the Port of Tyne will annually import up to one million tonnes of biomass via rail for delivery to the Drax power station

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 23 August 2023
Image: Theodorie / Shutterstock

The Port of Tyne and Drax have agreed on a four-year deal to continue supplying biomass pellets.

Every year, up to one million tonnes of sustainably sourced biomass will be transported from the port to Drax Power Station.

This partnership has been ongoing since 2009.

Matt Beeton, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Tyne, said: “This new contract will see bigger ships, more trains, and improved infrastructure as the Port of Tyne continues to grow its role in the UK renewable energy market.”

Mark Gibbens, Head of Logistics at Drax Power Limited, said: “Our work with Port of Tyne is an important part of our robust global supply chain, which supports the delivery of dispatchable, renewable power to millions of homes and businesses across the UK.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast