Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK urged to launch ‘Dragons’ Den’ green fund to compete in net zero race

The Institute for Public Policy Research has cautioned that the UK’s pursuit of a net zero is at risk of lagging behind the US and EU unless the government significantly increases its investments in green initiatives

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 23 August 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The UK faces the risk of falling behind global counterparts such as the US and the EU in the race towards achieving a net zero economy, according to a recent report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

The think tank has recommended that the UK Government increase its green investments by considering an innovative strategy.

The IPPR’s proposal involves the establishment of a “national investment fund” (NIF) that would provide financial support to green businesses.

This support could ensure a stake in potential future profits for the public.

The envisioned approach draws parallels with the popular TV show “Dragons’ Den” where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to potential investors.

The IPPR stresses that the NIF could collaborate with current state tools – this means teaming up with state banks and grants to draw more private money for green projects.

The idea is to offer companies financial help in the form of equity or convertible loans if they commit to expanding green manufacturing and reducing carbon-heavy processes.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast