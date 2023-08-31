Almost half of Brits support local energy projects lowering bills

Nearly 49% of Britons are willing to support a local renewable energy scheme capable of reducing their energy bills.

That’s according to a new survey by Copper Consultancy which shows that over 27% of participants are keen to back a local renewable initiative, even if it does not offset any potential construction or operational impact with lower bills.

An additional 17% remained undecided, a stance likely influenced by the level of understanding surrounding the topic.

In contrast, nearly 7% stated their lack of support for local energy projects.

The survey asked 2,000 people to rate how well they understood different renewable sources.

Among these, solar energy emerged as the most recognised, with 59% correctly identifying it as a renewable form.

Following closely was offshore wind at 52% and onshore wind at 49%.

The survey findings indicate that around 23% of respondents recognised hydrogen as a renewable choice.

Additionally, 16% acknowledged nuclear energy as falling under the renewable category.