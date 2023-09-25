E.ON offers free cavity wall insulation

E.ON has announced today it will be providing free cavity wall insulation.

This offer is open to those who meet specific criteria, which include their home’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings and council tax banding.

Additionally, eligibility hinges on the recipient or someone within their household receiving certain qualifying benefits.

It is worth noting that this initiative is not restricted to E.ON Next energy customers; it welcomes all, regardless of their current energy supplier.

Chris Lovatt, the Chief Operating Officer for E.ON UK Energy Solutions, said: “We’re pleased to offer free cavity wall insulation to people across Britain. Improving the fabric of the nation’s aging housing stock is crucial in helping to ensure people stay warm and well all year round, while also contributing to lower energy use and bills.

“This scheme further reinforces the need to act now to take climate action, enabling many people to help futureproof the energy efficiency of their homes for free.”

E.ON has outlined three options for individuals to take advantage of this remarkable offer:

E.ON Next homeowners can avail free cavity wall insulation if their home has an EPC rating between D-G and falls within council tax bands A-D in England or A-E in Scotland and Wales.

Homeowners, regardless of their energy supplier, are eligible for free cavity wall insulation if their home boasts an EPC rating between D-G. Private renters with an EPC rating of D or E are also included, provided someone in the property receives one of several qualifying benefits.