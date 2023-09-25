COP26 chief slams UK’s green U-turn

Alok Sharma, former chair of the COP26 UN summit in Glasgow, has cautioned that the UK must explore new avenues to reduce emissions in light of recent green policy reversals.

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a series of measures aimed at revising multiple green targets previously established by the UK.

The revised measures encompass delaying the ban on new petrol and diesel cars until 2035, extending the phaseout of oil and LPG boilers for off-grid homes to 2035, removing mandates for landlords to improve property energy efficiency and increasing the Boiler Upgrade grant by 50% to £7,500.

In an interview with the Observer, Alok Sharma said: “Rolling back on certain policies will mean we need to find emissions reductions elsewhere if we are to meet our legally binding near term carbon budgets and our internationally committed 2030 emissions reduction target.”

Mr Sharma welcomed the Prime Minister’s reaffirmation of the UK’s commitment to honouring international agreements.

Nevertheless, the former Cabinet minister emphasised the need for ministers to promptly articulate their plans for accomplishing these objectives.