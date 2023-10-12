Water park freezes over high energy costs

Alpamare, the water park located in Scarborough, has announced its temporary closure, effective immediately.

The park’s closure during the winter season is attributed to the substantial operational costs, particularly the expenses associated with heating facilities and pools in the colder months.

In an official statement, Alpamare expressed its regret over the necessity of this decision, citing the financial burden posed by rising energy bills.

In a statement, the water park said: “Whilst we have a fantastic park and lots of brilliant customers, we are unable to continue trading through the winter due to the ongoing high costs associated with our business (including the very high cost of energy needed to heat our facilities and pools in the winter).

“A brief closure will enable us to carry out essential maintenance and improve energy efficiency.“