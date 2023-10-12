‘Rising energy bills pushing UK households into record debt’

Concerns are mounting as energy companies, including E.ON and EDF, report a sharp rise in customers struggling to pay their gas and electricity bills.

Philippe Commaret, the Managing Director for Customers at EDF, revealed an alarming increase of 100,000 households grappling with energy bill payments.

Mr Commaret described the situation as “pretty stark.”

EDF, serving more than five million customers, also noted that the average household debt has now reached a record level.

Chris Norbury, the UK Chief Executive of E.ON, stressed the need for government action in support of struggling customers, especially as winter approaches.

Mr Norbury said: “Energy bills are still twice what they were prior to the energy crisis and much of the Government support has fallen away. It means we need to do something targeted for those customers who need it most this winter.”