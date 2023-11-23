Older individuals face strain amid rising energy costs

Ofgem‘s announcement of the new energy price cap has raised concerns, especially for older individuals.

The impending rise is 85% higher than the winter 2020/21 rates, posing challenges for those already grappling with financial hardship.

Joanna Elson, Chief Executive of Independent Age, expressed dismay over the limited reassurance the energy price cap offers to older people facing economic difficulties.

Ms Elson said: “We speak to people in later life who are living in one room because they can’t afford to properly heat their home, those who risk falls because they aren’t turning on the lights and older people who are in thousands of pounds of debt to energy suppliers.

“They urgently need help. With average energy prices having close to doubled in recent years, coupled with rocketing household costs such as water, food and broadband, those on a low income have endured several years of sky high costs from all angles.

“Older people in financial hardship are especially vulnerable to sharp price increases, as many are on a fixed income. The extra money simply isn’t there.

“The UK Government needs to announce financial support now to help the most financially vulnerable, including those in later life, get through this winter. After that, we need a long term solution to protect against the impact of continuing high prices, including energy.

“Our evidence shows an energy social tariff would offer more stability to older people on a low income and make sure no one is forced to make dangerous choices.”