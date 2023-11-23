UK schools’ slow progress on net zero, MPs warn

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has raised concerns about the Department for Education’s progress in achieving sustainability commitments for the UK’s schools.

According to the EAC, only 20% of the country’s school estate is projected to be net zero compliant by 2050, and the committee asserts that the department is not moving swiftly enough to meet its own targets.

The risks associated with climate change, such as flooding, overheating and water scarcity, have not been fully addressed and the EAC urges the government to publish detailed plans for mitigating climate risks and achieving sustainability goals.

The required retrofits to reach net zero are anticipated to cost around £2 billion annually.