So Energy launches new fixed tariff undercutting January price cap

So Energy has introduced a new fixed tariff, So Lily, available to new and existing customers.

This tariff, with an estimated yearly cost for an average household at £1899 (including VAT for dual fuel customers), comes in at approximately £29 less than the January price cap.

Simon Oscroft, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of So Energy said: “So Energy has been one of the only suppliers this year to offer customers a price cap beating fixed tariff.

“On the day Ofgem announced another price cap increase from 1st January, we have launched a new fixed tariff – So Lily.