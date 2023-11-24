Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Texas officials warn of potential rolling blackouts

Texas authorities, facing potential strain on the power grid, contemplate using rolling blackouts this winter

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 24 November 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) considers using controlled outages to alleviate strain on the power grid.

The ERCOT cites the possibility of adopting rolling blackouts if temperatures plunge below freezing for an extended period, similar to the conditions in February 2021, when the state endured severe weather and power failures.

The announcement has raised concerns about the potential risks and consequences associated with this approach.

The storm in February 2021 claimed over 200 lives.

Casualties were recorded due to hypothermia resulting from indoor temperatures reaching lethal levels.

