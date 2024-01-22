Cach boost: £299 for millions

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HMRC are set to automatically distribute a tax-free £299 cost of living payment to millions of households on Universal Credit and selected benefits.

This third payment, part of a series totalling up to £900 for the 2023/2024 financial year, is scheduled to be disbursed between 6th February and 22nd February.

Qualifying claimants will receive the payment directly, requiring no additional action.

It is estimated that approximately eight million eligible households throughout the UK are slated to receive a £299 cost of living payment in February.