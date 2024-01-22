Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Cach boost: £299 for millions

Millions of households receiving Universal Credit and various benefits are in line for a tax-free £299 cost of living payment

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 22 January 2024
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HMRC are set to automatically distribute a tax-free £299 cost of living payment to millions of households on Universal Credit and selected benefits.

This third payment, part of a series totalling up to £900 for the 2023/2024 financial year, is scheduled to be disbursed between 6th February and 22nd February.

Qualifying claimants will receive the payment directly, requiring no additional action.

It is estimated that approximately eight million eligible households throughout the UK are slated to receive a £299 cost of living payment in February.

