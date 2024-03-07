UK solar industry voices concern over Budget oversight

Solar Energy UK has responded to the Spring Budget, expressing disappointment at the lack of support for the solar power sector.

Gemma Grimes, Director of Policy and Delivery at Solar Energy UK, said: “While there was much to welcome in the Autumn Statement, today’s Budget was virtually nude of anything to bolster one of the UK’s fastest growing sectors: solar power.

“We very much hope that the Green Jobs Plan, expected later this month, will provide a firmer vision of how to grow the industry, by addressing the lack of critical skills in the workforce. This is holding back deployment of the UK’s cheapest source of electricity.”