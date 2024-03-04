Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Ofgem unaware of office gas and electricity suppliers

The energy regulator has admitted that it lacks information on the energy providers for its London, Cardiff and Glasgow offices

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 4 March 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has acknowledged a lack of knowledge regarding the energy suppliers servicing its main offices in London, Cardiff and Glasgow.

An Ofgem spokesperson told Energy Live News: “As with many government departments and the wider public sector, Ofgem is a minority tenant in three centrally-managed office buildings.

Energy is purchased centrally for these buildings, which means we are not directly involved in managing or procuring these contracts, however, the centralised approach offers significant savings to the public sector.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast