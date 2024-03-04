Ofgem unaware of office gas and electricity suppliers

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has acknowledged a lack of knowledge regarding the energy suppliers servicing its main offices in London, Cardiff and Glasgow.

An Ofgem spokesperson told Energy Live News: “As with many government departments and the wider public sector, Ofgem is a minority tenant in three centrally-managed office buildings.

“Energy is purchased centrally for these buildings, which means we are not directly involved in managing or procuring these contracts, however, the centralised approach offers significant savings to the public sector.”