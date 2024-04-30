Net Zero Council marks anniversary and calls for continued action

Leaders from banks, energy companies, businesses and investors met in Whitehall to commemorate the first anniversary of the Net Zero Council.

Chaired by Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Justin Tomlinson and Co-operative Group Chief Executive Shirine Khoury-Haq, the council aims to drive greener practices and ensure British businesses benefit from the UK’s clean energy transition, reflecting collaborative efforts between businesses and government to meet climate targets.

Initiatives include the development of Net Zero Business Sector Roadmap guidelines and support for SMEs through the UK Business Climate Hub.

The council plans to consolidate industry-led roadmaps, support SMEs and increase public awareness of net zero over the next year.

Energy Security and Net Zero Minister, Justin Tomlinson, said: “Our journey to net zero continues, and through this forum we will unlock the opportunities of the clean energy transition – steadfast in our shared mission to build a greener, more resilient economy for future generations.”

Martin McTague, National Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses said: “While large corporates have had net zero plans and teams for some time, it’s small firms that make up over 99% of the UK business population.

“Small firms are keen to do their part to lower emissions, decarbonise and make progress towards net zero, but do so with little support and guidance – however together, they represent the greatest potential to make material difference.”