Government funds decarbonisation of council housing

Cheshire West and Chester Council has successfully secured £1.5 million in funding from the government to support its initiative towards decarbonising council housing within the borough.

The funding, granted by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) under the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), marks a significant step in the council’s commitment to optimising energy performance and reducing carbon dioxide emissions within its housing sector.

Alongside the government’s contribution, the council will further invest £1.5 million totalling £3 million for improvements aimed at enhancing energy efficiency across its council housing stock.

This funding is specifically earmarked for elevating the energy performance of social rented homes in Cheshire West and Chester, particularly in the areas of Ellesmere Port and Neston, where 683 homes are poised to benefit.

It is projected that these enhancements will elevate the homes to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C, consequently yielding an estimated annual saving of £104.33 per household on energy bills.

The allocated funding is anticipated to facilitate various improvements, including internal and external insulation, upgrades to heating and hot water systems, adoption of energy efficient lighting and the integration of solar PV and air source heat pumps.

Councillor Christine Warner, Cabinet Member for Homes, Planning and Safer Communities, said: “People will benefit from warmer and more comfortable homes, which should serve to reduce cases of damp and mould and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

“The council is committed to achieving net zero by 2045 to tackle the climate emergency, and decarbonising our council housing is key to achieving this.”