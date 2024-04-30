Login
Utility Warehouse reports milestone growth

The company has released its FY24 trading update, revealing organic customer growth of 14.1% and achieving a milestone of one million customers
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/30/2024 11:30 AM
Telecom Plus PLC, known as Utility Warehouse or UW, has shared its FY24 trading update, noting a steady rise in organic customer growth (14.1%) and reaching over one million customers in Q4.

FY24 adjusted pre-tax profits are expected to exceed market expectations, alongside a total dividend increase to 83p.

Stuart Burnett, Co-CEO said: “Our innovative multiservice customer proposition, together with our unique word of mouth route to market, has put us firmly on track to deliver another set of record results.

“We are delighted to have passed the one million customer milestone, and that our recent customer growth rate has continued into the start of the new financial year.”

