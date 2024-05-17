UK Government plans new nuclear reactor in Scotland despite opposition

The UK Government‘s proposal to build a new nuclear reactor in Scotland has ignited tensions with the Scottish Government, as Scottish Secretary Alister Jack revealed plans during a House of Lords committee session.

The move comes amidst opposition from Holyrood, with First Minister John Swinney asserting that the Scottish Government will have “nothing to do with nuclear power.”

Despite this resistance, the UK Government remains committed to advancing its nuclear energy agenda, aiming to develop larger scale nuclear plants and exploring the potential for smaller modular reactors.

Alister Jack told the Lords committee: “On the small nuclear reactors, I have asked the energy minister to plan for one in Scotland.

“I believe that in 2026 we’ll see a unionist regime again in Holyrood and they will move forward with that.”

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, commented last month on the issue, stating, “Scotland was never going to meet its emissions targets without nuclear.

“The progress it has made with renewables has been eaten up replacing retiring nuclear capacity instead of investing in a mix of clean energy sources like France, Sweden and Finland are doing with significant reductions in grid emissions.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is absolutely clear in defence of the devolution settlement and in our opposition to the building of new, traditional, nuclear fission energy plants in Scotland under current technologies.”