South West Water increases compensation to £115 after contamination

South West Water has announced an increase in compensation for customers in the Alston and Hillhead areas of Brixham affected by a recent cryptosporidium contamination.

Initially, customers were promised £15 in compensation under a boil water notice.

This has now been increased by an additional £100, bringing the total compensation to £115.

The company will automatically issue these payments to customers, either directly or as a credit on the next water bill for those without direct debit arrangements.

Susan Davy, Chief Executive Officer, stated that the company is working closely with the UK Health Security Agency to investigate the contamination and restore the water supply to its expected quality standards.

Recent tests showed that water leaving the treatment works was clear, but traces of cryptosporidium were detected in the Hillhead area, prompting a swift boil water notice.

Susan Davy said: “To those in the affected area and our customers across the South West, I am truly sorry for the disruption and wider anxiety this has caused.

“While incidents like these are thankfully very rare, our customers expect a safe, clean, and reliable source of drinking water. I know on this occasion we have fallen significantly short of what you expect of us.”