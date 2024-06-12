Net Hero Podcast – Big Zero Briefing: Encouraging supply chains

You must take your supply chain with you if you want to get to net zero.

That’s what Matteo Deidda from Lloyds Banking Group told me as we discussed how we can take all businesses on the journey to net zero. Matteo will be speaking at our Pathway to Net Zero talks offering a synopsis of the Lloyds group’s ambition to halve its supply chain emissions by the end of this decade.

We discussed how it’s important for larger companies not to persecute but encourage and help smaller suppliers who are not as aware of what they can do to reduce emissions.

Listen to our short chat and remember to book one of the last free tickets remaining for the Big Zero Show.