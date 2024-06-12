Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Big Zero ShowNet ZeroTop StoriesVideos & Podcasts

Net Hero Podcast – Big Zero Briefing: Encouraging supply chains

Ahead of the show, Big Zero speaker Matteo Deidda explains why supply chains are vital for net zero
Sumit Bose
06/12/2024 10:46 AM
0 0
0
0
Shares

You must take your supply chain with you if you want to get to net zero.

That’s what Matteo Deidda from Lloyds Banking Group told me as we discussed how we can take all businesses on the journey to net zero. Matteo will be speaking at our Pathway to Net Zero talks offering a synopsis of the Lloyds group’s ambition to halve its supply chain emissions by the end of this decade.

We discussed how it’s important for larger companies not to persecute but encourage and help smaller suppliers who are not as aware of what they can do to reduce emissions.

Listen to our short chat and remember to book one of the last free tickets remaining for the Big Zero Show.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Sumit Bose

Sumit Bose

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.