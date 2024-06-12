SSE and partners win bid for Dutch offshore wind project

A consortium comprising ABP, APG and SSE Renewables has been chosen by Dutch authorities to advance their proposal for the 2GW Alpha offshore wind tender site in the IJmuiden Ver Wind Farm Zone.

The accelerated timeline set by the Dutch Government means the consortium must refine their project before a decision on development progress, expected by July 2024.

Situated approximately 62 kilometres off the Dutch coast near IJmuiden, the proposed project, if realised, could generate around 2GW of electricity, satisfying roughly 7% of the current Dutch electricity demand.

Environmental factors were critical in the Dutch Government’s tender process for the Alpha site at IJmuiden Ver.

The Noordzeker consortium’s proposal focused on measures to minimise ecological impact and enhance biodiversity.