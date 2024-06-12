Login
British Gas offers half price electricity

British Gas has launched PeakSave Green Flex events, providing half price electricity during times of high renewable energy supply
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/12/2024 11:02 AM
British Gas suspends force-fitting prepayment meters after investigation
Image: Shutterstock
British Gas has introduced PeakSave Green Flex events, offering customers more chances to save on energy bills and support a greener grid this summer.

During these events, which occur when there is plenty of renewable energy available, customers can get half price electricity.

These events will last for one to two hours and customers will be notified either the day before or on the morning of the event.

All PeakSave customers are eligible and must opt in to participate.

British Gas will use its own forecasting to schedule the events to test potential savings and grid impact.

Both new and existing PeakSave customers can benefit from the discount, which will be credited to their energy bills.

There is no requirement to change usual activities, but more savings can be achieved by doing energy-intensive tasks during these events.

Additionally, all PeakSave customers will continue to enjoy half price electricity every Sunday without needing to opt in.

So far, British Gas has paid more than £11 million to over 600,000 customers, resulting in savings of 326 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and shifting 11,799MWh of electricity to Sundays.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

