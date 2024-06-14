Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Water & Waste

Biffa bags 30,000-tonne composting facility in Oxfordshire

Biffa has acquired a composting facility in Oxfordshire, increasing its organic waste processing capacity to 200,000 tonnes annually
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/14/2024 11:37 AM
0 0
0
Biffa bags 30,000-tonne composting facility in Oxfordshire
Image: Biffa
0
Shares

Waste management company Biffa has acquired an organics composting facility in Ardley, Oxfordshire.

The site, previously operated by Severn Trent Green Power, processes up to 30,000 tonnes of municipal organic and garden waste annually.

This acquisition includes the facility, its machinery, and employees, expanding Biffa’s total composting capacity to 200,000 tonnes per year across multiple sites.

Mick Davis, Biffa’s Chief Operating Officer (Resources and Energy), said: “The ongoing move away from peat as a fertiliser means there will be increasing importance placed on substitute materials and we hope to further develop in this market in the future.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.