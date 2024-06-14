Biffa bags 30,000-tonne composting facility in Oxfordshire

Waste management company Biffa has acquired an organics composting facility in Ardley, Oxfordshire.

The site, previously operated by Severn Trent Green Power, processes up to 30,000 tonnes of municipal organic and garden waste annually.

This acquisition includes the facility, its machinery, and employees, expanding Biffa’s total composting capacity to 200,000 tonnes per year across multiple sites.

Mick Davis, Biffa’s Chief Operating Officer (Resources and Energy), said: “The ongoing move away from peat as a fertiliser means there will be increasing importance placed on substitute materials and we hope to further develop in this market in the future.”