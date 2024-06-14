Login
Water & WasteWater Markets

Ofwat revises PR24 timeline due to election

Ofwat has updated the timeline for the PR24 draft determinations, pushing key dates back due to the upcoming general election
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/14/2024 11:55 AM
Council slams £1.2bn Oxfordshire reservoir plan
Image: Shutterstock
Ofwat has issued an update for the 2024 price review (PR24), revising several key dates due to the general election on 4th July.

The consultation on draft price control determinations, originally set for 12th June, will commence on 11th July 2024.

This consultation will run for seven weeks, closing at noon on 28th August 2024.

Final determinations are expected to be published at 7am on 19th December 2024.

In response to company feedback on confidential information, Ofwat reviews submissions but does not intend to publish all outbound queries or responses.

Relevant data will be referenced in the draft determinations.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Consumer Council for Water, Ofwat will calculate average water and wastewater bills for all water and sewerage companies.

This is projected to help customers understand potential changes to their bills during the PR24 period, though individual bills may vary.

