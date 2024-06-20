Hydrogen UK unveils election manifesto

Hydrogen UK has launched a manifesto outlining policy recommendations for the incoming government.

The trade association aims to position hydrogen as a central element in achieving net zero emissions, enhancing energy security and stimulating economic growth.

The manifesto outlines actions for the government’s first 100 days and beyond, advocating for a ministerial role dedicated to hydrogen to ensure coordinated policy efforts.

Accelerating investment decisions for pioneering hydrogen projects is deemed essential for maintaining industry momentum.

The manifesto also calls for expediting the initial Hydrogen Allocation Rounds for the Hydrogen Storage and Hydrogen Transport Business Models, alongside a clear commitment to future allocation rounds.

Releasing the consultation on the hydrogen funding mechanism design is essential to provide funding certainty and bolster investor confidence.

Adopting a single standard for low carbon hydrogen across government departments is another key recommendation.

This would ensure a consistent definition of low carbon hydrogen for all support mechanisms.

Immediate funding for projects within Track-1 of the Cluster Sequencing Process and the announcement of successful Track-1x projects are urged.

Setting clear timelines and funding details for Track-2 projects is also necessary.

According to Hydrogen UK’s analysis, the hydrogen industry could create 64,000 UK jobs and generate over £7 billion in gross value added (GVA) annually by the end of the decade.

Clare Jackson said: “A new government presents an opportunity for policymakers to solidify commitments and accelerate the deployment of hydrogen technology, ensuring the UK remains competitive in the global race.

“We are at a critical juncture and must be reaffirming investor confidence in order to drive the inward investment.

“Further delay and stagnation risks net zero goals, establishing energy security, and ultimately missing out on the economic growth that the industry can bring to the UK.”