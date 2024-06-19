Electricity smart meter installations plummet to lowest May total since 2020

Smart meter installations in Britain have recorded their lowest May total since 2020, with only 195,000 meters installed last month.

This figure represents a 2% decrease from the previous month and is nearly identical to the number of installations in May 2023.

In comparison, May 2021 and 2022 saw 218,000 and 207,000 installations respectively.

Typically, installation numbers rise between April and May.

However, May 2020, during the first Covid-19 lockdown, saw just 17,000 installations due to social distancing restrictions.

Despite the recent dip, the year-to-date total for 2024 stands at one million installations, surpassing the 944,000 recorded by this time last year.

Since the smart meter rollout began 12 years ago, a total of 23.3 million meters have been installed.

Regionally, East England led with 24,000 installations, followed by Southern England with 22,000, and the East Midlands with 18,000.