UK energy suppliers regain consumer trust

A Uswitch survey shows energy suppliers have regained consumer confidence post-crisis, with a 10% rise in satisfaction, though value for money remains a concern
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/20/2024 3:48 AM
Ofgem vows to take “robust action” to tackle “unfair” direct debit rises
Energy suppliers are beginning to regain consumer confidence following the recent energy crisis, according to a new survey by comparison and switching service Uswitch.

The survey, which included responses from 15,030 energy customers, indicates a 10% rise in overall customer satisfaction compared to last year.

The survey reveals that customer satisfaction, which had dropped from nearly 77% in 2021 to a low of 60% last year, has now recovered to almost 70%.

Additionally, two-thirds of energy customers (66%) would recommend their provider, the highest level in four years.

This marks an improvement from the 47% recommendation rate at the height of the energy crisis in 2023.

Despite these gains, there are still areas needing improvement.

Only 53% of customers are satisfied with the value for money from their energy provider, which is 17% lower than the 70% satisfaction reported before the energy crisis in 2021.

Consumers are increasingly managing their bills through mobile apps, with nearly 60% of users expressing satisfaction with their provider’s app.

This is an increase from the 35% satisfaction rate in 2021.

