UK emergency services go green

A new initiative aimed at transforming UK emergency services has been launched.

Led by Flexible Power Systems (FPS) in collaboration with Cenex, the project aims to optimise the efficiency of emergency operations through the integration of zero emission (ZE) technology.

Project RESPONSE is funded by Innovate UK’s Net Zero Mobility programme.

FPS’s Operate platform will be adapted to enhance dispatch systems for ZE response vehicles.

This adaptation includes utilising digital tools and artificial intelligence to manage charging schedules and maximise fleet deployment efficiency, addressing challenges such as range limitations.

The project is supported by a user focus group consisting of key ‘blue light’ organisations from the UK and The Netherlands, including NHS England, various police services, and Ambulancezorg Nederland.

Cenex will help in modelling vehicle journeys, analysing charging needs and ensuring the seamless integration of ZE technologies into current emergency service operations.