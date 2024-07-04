Statkraft strikes solar power deal for Norfolk farm

Statkraft has entered into a seven-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Luminous Energy, covering the Bracon Ash Solar Farm in Norfolk.

This agreement integrates a Contract for Difference (CfD) from CfD Allocation Round 5 and a virtual corporate PPA with Bristol Airport, ensuring stable income for the majority of the farm’s 28.5MW capacity.

Guy Lavarack, Chief Investment Officer from Luminous Energy, said: “We are delighted to sign a long-term power purchase agreement with Statkraft.

“Their market leading position, virtual power plant system and ability to manage the complex metering arrangements convinced us they were the best counterparty to appoint for our first operational solar farm.”