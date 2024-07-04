10,000th biomass train delivered to Drax Power Station from Liverpool

GB Railfreight has completed its 10,000th delivery of biomass to Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire.

Since 2016, these trains transported over 15 million tonnes of biomass from Peel Ports in Liverpool to Drax, supporting the station in generating energy for up to four million homes and businesses.

It is estimated that rail freight reduces carbon dioxide emissions significantly compared to road transport, with each tonne moved emitting 76% less carbon.

Additionally, each freight train can replace up to 129 HGV movements, reducing road congestion.

Mark Gibbens, Head of Logistics at Drax, said: “Drax Power Station’s supply chain partners play a critical role in helping us to keep the lights on for millions of homes and business in the UK no matter the weather.”

Jon Hassett, Deputy Port Director, Peel Ports Mersey Cluster commented: “Ports are central to powering the whole country in many ways. Our relationship with Drax and GB Railfreight is a perfect example of how we work with customers to improve our collective environmental performance.”