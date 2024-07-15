Giant floating wind farm floats plan to Scottish Government

One of the largest floating offshore wind projects in the world has moved closer to becoming a reality with the submission of the consent application for its offshore array to the Scottish Government.

The proposed Ossian project, co-developed off the East Coast of Scotland by SSE Renewables, Marubeni Corporation and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, aims to have an installed capacity of up to 3.6GW.

The Ossian wind farm would generate enough renewable energy to power up to six million homes annually.

The project site covers 858 square kilometres and is located 84 kilometres off the Aberdeenshire coast.

Extensive consultation and investigation work over the past three years have been conducted to assess the site.

The application covers the generating assets and transmission platforms within the offshore array, with offshore export cables and onshore infrastructure being progressed under separate processes.

Public consultation on the Environmental Impact Assessment report will be held from 23rd July to 3rd September 2024.

Ossian’s Development Lead, Rich Morris said: “We are confident this submission will support the timely delivery of the UK’s largest floating offshore wind farm ensuring Ossian is ready to take full advantage of ongoing grid reforms and National Grid ESO’s move to a ‘first ready, first connected’ model.”