France to power up with largest Tesla battery

France is set to install its largest battery storage system, featuring Tesla Megapack technology.

This new facility, located in Nantes Saint-Nazaire Harbour, will be the country’s first large scale two-hour battery.

It is designed to store 100MW / 200MWh of electricity, enough to power 170,000 homes for two hours.

The project will be built on the site of the former Cheviré power station, which operated from 1954 to 1986.

The new battery storage system is predicted to play an important role in balancing the French electricity grid and supporting the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

Construction of the facility will start soon and is expected to finish by winter 2025.

Harmony Energy COO for France Clément Girard said: “It’s an exciting location given the historical importance of the fossil-fuel coal power station, but looking ahead, the delivery of the Cheviré BESS will transform the site into exactly the opposite, facilitating the green electrification of the French energy system, whilst offsetting several hundred thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide.”