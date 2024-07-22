Ofgem reviews subsea cable set for rejection

The energy regulator has confirmed that the Nautilus energy project will continue to be assessed with its new location in Suffolk.

The Offshore Hybrid Asset (OHA) project was previously under consideration for rejection due to high constraint costs.

National Grid Ventures (NGV) has updated the project by moving its GB connection from Grain in Kent to Leiston in Suffolk.

This change aims to lower projected constraint costs and address previous concerns.

Additionally, Belgian authorities have clarified that the capacity of the connection between the offshore island and the Belgian shore will be 1.4GW, down from the previously assessed 3.5GW.

The analysis reveals that changes to Nautilus’ location and Line 2 capacity have reduced constraint costs by over 50%, from an initial range of £1.3 billion to £3.3 billion down to an updated range of £0.5 billion to £1.4 billion.

These updates necessitate a re-consultation on the project’s benefits for GB consumers, Ofgem said.

The new subsea cable has the potential to supply electricity to approximately 1.4 million UK homes.