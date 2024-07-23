Sellafield charges ahead with first all-electric train

Sellafield, the state-owned operator of the UK’s largest nuclear waste site, has introduced its first fully electric locomotive to its internal rail network, which spans eleven miles and supports the UK’s nuclear power industry.

The addition aims to cut the site’s carbon footprint and enhance rail fleet reliability.

Mark McSherry, Railways Operations Manager, stated that the replacement of older diesel locomotives began nearly three years ago, and the site already operates two hybrid electric locos.

The new 40-tonne battery-powered train was built by Clayton in Staffordshire in just four months.