LinkedIn: UK green jobs threatened by skills shortage

The UK’s ambition to lead in green energy is facing a major obstacle due to a shortage of skilled workers.

According to fresh LinkedIn data, the hiring rate for green jobs is growing faster than the overall job market by up to 30%, but only one in eight workers worldwide possess the necessary green skills.

The report suggests nearly half of UK workers and almost 41% in energy-intensive industries lack access to necessary training.

The UK lags behind several European countries in the proportion of the workforce employed in renewables.

Despite the skills gap, there is a strong interest in green jobs, especially among those in carbon-heavy industries nearly 42% of UK workers want to transition to greener roles within five years, rising to 65% in high-emission sectors.

Nearly a third of workers in carbon-emitting industries believe government incentives would drive green skills development, increasing to 44% for all UK workers.

The government unveiled Skills England yesterday – the new body will unite central and local authorities, businesses, training organisations and unions to address the skill demands of the coming decade across the UK.

Sue Duke, Vice President of Public Policy at LinkedIn, commented: “The UK has ambitious climate targets for 2030 and 2050.

“Our data shows the UK’s green workforce is now growing year on year, but there needs to be a greater and more urgent shift in the job market if green energy production is going to expand in time to meet these targets.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Our skills system is in a mess, which is why we are transforming our approach to meet skills needs over the coming decades.

“They will help to deliver our number one mission as a government, to kickstart economic growth, by opening up new opportunities for young people and enabling British businesses to recruit more home-grown talent.”